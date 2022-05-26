Campers are staying close to home this Memorial Day Weekend

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Gas prices are surging and it’s not expected to slow down anytime soon. With Memorial Day weekend approaching some folks are looking to stay close to home rather than travel like normal.

Memorial Day weekend is just around the corner and for many that means breaking out the campers, but this year, high gas prices mean many of those campers aren’t being driven as far.

“It’s a holiday weekend and we like to camp, we bought this thing about a year ago that way we could go out west but then diesel went sky high so now we try to stay close until things come down again,” said Columbus resident Beth Cook.

Each year Beth and her husband Jay go to a campground for Memorial Day to celebrate it’s true meaning.

“This is memorial weekend and for a lot of people it’s a holiday to them, but what people have to remember is memorial day weekend memorial day is to remember the our fallen soldiers,” said Jay Cook.

Tenn Tom waterway natural resource manager Jonathon Johnsey said all three of their sites are filling up.

“It looks like it’s going to be a busy weekend. All of our sites are just about full to capacity, we have a few non reservable spots still available but I believe by Friday they’re all going to be filled,” said Johnsey.

Whether from near or far; the main thing Johnsey encouraged people to do is have fun and be safe.

“The water levels probably will rise this weekend from some of the rainfall so everyone just needs to be cautious while they’re out there on the water just make sure they watch out for debris as they come down the river we do encourage everyone to wear their life jackets and be safe out there,” said Johnsey.

Johnsey encouraged anyone still looking to get a spot on one of their campgrounds to call the Tenn Tom water way office