Campers wrap up first week of Columbus Rec Summer camp

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Recreation Department’s Summer camp program is off to a fun start.

Campers were wrapping up the first week with Kickback Friday. They enjoyed some time outdoors before lunch today at Sim Scott Park.

The camps provide a fun, safe, and structured place for kids to go during the day while their parents may be at work. Earlier this week, there was even a trip to Slip-N-Dip.

Each day is full of activities, but there are a few things you won’t find.

“So, our camp does not have any electronics, no phones, or anything. They’re playing outside. They’re doing Arts and Crafts. They’re painting. They’re going, like I said, on field trips, and we get to use the school for lunch and breakfast,” said Director of Programs Chanda Williams.

Camps are open to kids aged 4 to 13. Cost is $125 for the six and a half weeks.

For more information, you can go to columbusparksandrec.org.

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