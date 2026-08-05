Summer Heat is Here to Stay

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The mid-90’s will be consistent throughout the week as well as triple digit heat indices.

TONIGHT – Tonight will be the last of the somewhat comfortable evenings with temps in the low 70’s across the area. No rain overnight, but partly cloudy conditions.

TOMORROW – The warm up begins tomorrow, climbing out of the low 90’s and into the middle 90’s. Humidity is also on the way back bringing triple digit heat index temps with it. Isolated rain will return for your Thursday and remain.

REST OF WEEK – Not much will really change at all for the rest of the week and into the weekend. The mid-90’s will continue every day as well as isolated rain chances. No current heat alerts are in effect, but make sure to stay hydrated and take breaks outdoors!