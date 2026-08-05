New Columbus Falcons football head coach is ready for new start

COLUMBUS, MISS – A new face will be on the sidelines on Friday nights for the Columbus Falcons football team. Back in April of this year, the school announced that they were bringing in Columbus alumnus Chris Morgan to become the new head football coach. The Falcons are looking to bounce back following a 1-win 2025 campaign.

Following his graduation from Columbus in 2009, Morgan would go on to play football for the Southern Miss football team. While doing so he would go on to earn his bachelor’s degree from the University.

“It’s special because I’m back home,” said Morgan. “Played at Columbus High, graduated from Columbus High. I was in Louisiana for 13 years. Getting back home and feeding and building into the community and into the youth is special to me.”

Not only is Morgan the high school head football coach, but he’s also an assistant coach for the middle school football team. Morgan said that the biggest difference between middle school and high school kids is how they watch you, and that middle schoolers enjoy seeing what they’ll grow into when seeing the high schoolers.

While Morgan will be looking for wins on the field. He wants to see his players win in more ways than one.

” We want to win on the field, win in the classroom and win in the community,” said Morgan. “Our biggest thing is that we want to dominate spiritually, academically and athletically, so that’s one of our expectations. I want them guys to experience winning on the field as well because they deserve it, they worked hard.”

The Morgan Era will begin with a scrimmage against Winona in Louisville on Saturday, August 22, at 11 am.

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