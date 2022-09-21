Campus and community invited to take a break with puppies

COLUMBUS, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) — A dozen puppies will bring relaxation to campus for “Pause for Paws” Thursday, Sept. 22 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Bryan Green Gazebo.

Campus and community are invited to “Pause for Paws” hosted by Mississippi University for Women’s Psi Chi International Honor Society and The W’s Psychology Club alongside the Columbus-Lowndes Humane Society.

“Stress, expectations, normal life struggles, financial worries and so much more — all of that can wash away for a few minutes. We get to provide an open space for everyone to come together and be human,” said Dr. Bliss, assistant professor of psychology and family science. “This event is an opportunity for all to learn about the reality of owning a pet, to get a moment to exist with an animal that wants to love unconditionally and for all to have a moment to separate themselves from the day-to-day struggles we all face to have a moment of peace.”

The event will feature a dozen puppies, tents and blankets to allow participants to escape the stresses of the day. General information concerning animal care will be provided by the Humane Society. There also will be animals for adoption.

“I am excited to partner with the Psi Chi International Honor Society and Psychology Club at our Pause for Paws event in hopes to assist with the decline of surrendered and euthanized animals by teaching students and faculty about proper pet care, the importance of spay/neuter programs and the Humane Society’s role in the community. We also hope other groups in our city will follow suit and join us in helping the animals of Columbus live happy and healthy lives,” said Brandy Johnson, outreach coordinator at the Columbus-Lowndes Humane Society.

According to Johnson, in the United States, there are approximately 3,000 animal shelters. Together, they take in more than 6 million animals annually, and since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 30% of animals were owner surrendered.

A raffle will be held for various items including but not limited to restaurant gift cards, free oil changes, yoga, hair services and even a two-hour in-home cleaning service and more. Proceeds from the raffle will support professional development for students.

The event is free and open to the public.