Candidates who have qualified for the next Democratic debate

The second Democratic primary debate is on July 30 — but some candidates are at risk of not meeting the thresholds for support and donations to qualify for the party’s debates.
Here is a rundown of how candidates can qualify for the first two debates, and who has qualified so far:
How candidates qualify for the debates
In an effort to give most candidates the chance to appear on the debate stage, the Democratic National Committee has scheduled 12 debates in total. The first one took place over two nights, June 26 and 27, and the second is scheduled for July 30 and 31. Candidates are randomly chosen to appear on each date.
To qualify for the first two debates, candidates have to fulfill one of two criteria: either get 65,000 donors to their campaigns, with at least 200 donors in 20 different states, or obtain at least 1 percent in three polls recognized as legitimate by the committee. If more than 20 candidates qualify for the debate, the DNC has said it will choose participants with “a methodology that gives primacy to candidates meeting both thresholds, followed by the highest polling average, followed by the most unique donors.”
With so many of the two-dozen candidates qualifying for the debates through both polling and donations, the candidates with lower support in the polls have less likelihood of qualifying.
How candidates will be chosen for each night
The second debate will air on CNN, and anchors Dana Bash, Don Lemon and Jake Tapper will moderate both nights. Candidates will be chosen for each night in a live drawing on July 17.
The candidates who have fulfilled both criteria and qualified for the debates
Several of the most high profile candidates have met both the donation and polling thresholds.
- Joe Biden
- Cory Booker
- Pete Buttigieg
- Julián Castro
- Tulsi Gabbard
- Kirsten Gillibrand
- Kamala Harris
- Jay Inslee
- Amy Klobuchar
- Beto O’Rourke
- Bernie Sanders
- Elizabeth Warren
- Marianne Willamson
- Andrew Yang
The candidates who have fulfilled one criteria
- Michael Bennet
- Steve Bullock
- Bill de Blasio
- John Delaney
- John Hickenlooper
- Tim Ryan
Who has not yet qualified for the debates
- Wayne Messam
- Seth Moulton
- Joe Sestak