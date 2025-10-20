Canvas to Closing held at Renasant Bank in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A group of local realtors and financial experts came together in Starkville this weekend to help residents turn their dreams of homeownership into a reality.

The event, called Canvas to Closing, was held at Renasant Bank and featured a unique twist: a “paint and sip” session designed to make learning about the homebuying process fun and engaging.

Real estate professionals Shareka Jefferson and Brandi Randle hosted the event, bringing together lenders, insurance agents, and credit specialists to help participants understand every step, from credit repair and financing to closing on their first home.

“We really just wanted to use this session to talk about education. nothing more than just education. helping them to understand the home buying process, the financing process, understanding credit repairs, and all those things that are essential to buying a home, pretty much just make sure your credit is where it needs to be. find the agent that is best for you. You can always interview your agents and decide who’s going to be a better fit for you. So once you get that agent, And they’ll help guide you through the process from start to finish,” said Shareka.

the goal of the event was to empower future homeowners with knowledge, while also giving them a chance to relax, paint, and connect with others working toward the same goal. Organizers said they hope to host more events like this in the future.

