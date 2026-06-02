Lowndes Co. EMA tests Warning Siren System and Weather Alert Receivers

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – If you heard sirens going off in Lowndes County on Wednesday, don’t be alarmed.

Lowndes County Emergency Management tested its Tornado Warning Siren System and Weather Alert Receivers at 10 am on Wednesday.

The sirens and receivers were activated to make sure that they are in working condition and to identify which ones may not be.

EMA did this in advance of severe weather to ensure that they are ready when storms do come into the County.

Emergency Management officials are asking for help from residents to identify possible problem areas.

If the siren in your area does *not* sound at 10 am, you can call (662) 329-5110 to report the outage.

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