Capital Gazette remembers 5 colleagues slain in Maryland shooting

Five people were killed Thursday when a suspect opened fire in the newsroom at The Capital newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland. Authorities say 38-year-old Jarrod Ramos, armed with a shotgun, intentionally targeted the newspaper.
Hours after the massacre, police confirmed the identities of the employees who died: Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters.
In a late night tweet, the newspaper posted an image of its front page for Friday:
The Capital dedicated its Twitter feed Thursday night to remember the “wonderful lives” that were lost in the shooting.
In a series of posts online, the newspaper included a link to each person’s obituary, which you can read below:
Gerald Fischman
Rob Hiaasen
John McNamara
Rebecca Smith
Wendi Winters
