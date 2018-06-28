Capital Gazette remembers 5 colleagues slain in Maryland shooting

Five people were killed Thursday when a suspect opened fire in the newsroom at The Capital newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland. Authorities say 38-year-old Jarrod Ramos, armed with a shotgun, intentionally targeted the newspaper.

Hours after the massacre, police confirmed the identities of the employees who died: Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters.

In a late night tweet, the newspaper posted an image of its front page for Friday:

The Capital dedicated its Twitter feed Thursday night to remember the “wonderful lives” that were lost in the shooting.

In a series of posts online, the newspaper included a link to each person’s obituary, which you can read below:

Gerald Fischman

Gerald Fischman’s personality was so quiet and withdrawn that it hid the brilliant mind, wry wit and “wicked pen” that his colleagues would treasure. https://t.co/mGrc90BNMV — Capital Gazette (@capgaznews) June 29, 2018

Rob Hiaasen

Rob Hiaasen’s wryly observant writing style and his generous mentoring of young journalists assured him of roles in several newsrooms, including the Capital Gazette. https://t.co/ZLZWHtp8nQ — Capital Gazette (@capgaznews) June 29, 2018

John McNamara

John McNamara was remembered by his colleagues for his flexibility, concise writing and extensive knowledge of regional sports. https://t.co/YRBlOyDX6E — Capital Gazette (@capgaznews) June 29, 2018

Rebecca Smith

Rebecca Smith was a recent hire at the Capital Gazette but had already proved herself a valuable asset. https://t.co/OdHehI3lQY — Capital Gazette (@capgaznews) June 29, 2018

Wendi Winters