Capital Gazette remembers 5 colleagues slain in Maryland shooting

By
CBS News
-
0

Five people were killed Thursday when a suspect opened fire in the newsroom at The Capital newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland. Authorities say 38-year-old Jarrod Ramos, armed with a shotgun, intentionally targeted the newspaper.

Hours after the massacre, police confirmed the identities of the employees who died: Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters.

- Advertisement -

In a late night tweet, the newspaper posted an image of its front page for Friday:

The Capital dedicated its Twitter feed Thursday night to remember the “wonderful lives” that were lost in the shooting.  

In a series of posts online, the newspaper included a link to each person’s obituary, which you can read below:

Gerald Fischman

Rob Hiaasen

John McNamara

Rebecca Smith

Wendi Winters

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Report a Typo
SHARE