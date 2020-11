LOWNDES COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – There was a car accident around 5:30 this afternoon.

First responders were called out to the intersection of Nielson Road and Highway 12 in Lowndes County for an automobile accident.

- Advertisement -

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash, but at least one SUV turned over on its side.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department and Lowndes County Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.

We’ll have more details on the accident as soon as they’re made available.