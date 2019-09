LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A late Friday afternoon crash involved the driver of a car and the driver of an 18 wheeler.

It happened on Highway 45 South, a few miles from Burkhaltor Rigging company.

It looked like one of the vehicles was attempting to switch lanes when it collided into the other one.

MHP Troop G Public Affairs Division Sgt. Derrick Beckom said one pregnant woman has been taken to the hospital.

The incident is still under investigation by the MHP.