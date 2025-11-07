Car crash in Lowndes County leaves on person dead and one injured

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County man is dead after a Thursday night crash.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant tells WCBI the wreck happened just after 6:00 PM on Highway 69 South, just north of the intersection with Hughes Road.

32-year-old Daniel Lee Maddox was traveling north on 69 when he reportedly lost control of his vehicle and collided with a southbound Nissan SUV. Maddox died at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan was taken to Baptist Golden Triangle with non-life threatening injuries.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the crash.