Car crash leaves one man dead in Fayette, AL
FAYETTE, Ala. (WCBI) – A Fayette man is dead after a single-car crash on Monday, January 5.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 79-year-old Gregory Hill was fatally injured when the Chevrolet Tahoe he was driving ran off the road, hit a tree, and overturned.
The crash happened around 2 pm on Monday near mile marker 13 on Highway 102, about seven miles north of Berry.
Hill died at the scene.
ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the accident.