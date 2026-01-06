Car crash leaves one man dead in Fayette, AL

FAYETTE, Ala. (WCBI) – A Fayette man is dead after a single-car crash on Monday, January 5.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 79-year-old Gregory Hill was fatally injured when the Chevrolet Tahoe he was driving ran off the road, hit a tree, and overturned.

The crash happened around 2 pm on Monday near mile marker 13 on Highway 102, about seven miles north of Berry.

Hill died at the scene.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the accident.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.