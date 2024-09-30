Car crash on highway 45 leaves one dead in Monroe Co.

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a fiery head-on collision in Monroe County September 29.

This is video from a viewer who was at the scene shortly after the crash.

It happened just before 7 p.m. on Highway 45 Alternate in Prairie.

Monroe County coroner Alan Gurley said Monroe 911 received a call just before the crash about a vehicle going north in the southbound lane.

One of the vehicles burst into flames.

41-year-old Ramel Starks of Vardaman had to be removed by jaws of life. He died from multiple trauma.

The driver of the other vehicle was airlifted to NMMC in Tupelo.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

