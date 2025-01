Car explodes and catches fire in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A car caught fire this afternoon, January 15, in the parking lot of Columbus Place, right in front of five below.

Witnesses said the car exploded, with some reporting they felt the building shake.

Columbus firefighters quickly extinguished the flames after arriving on the scene.

there is no word yet on what caused the fire, but there are no reports of injuries.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.