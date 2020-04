LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Three young men escaped serious injury after the car they were riding in flipped over.

The crash happened on Mt. Vernon Road, just after 11 a.m.

Lowndes County deputies said it appeared the driver was going around a curve and went off the road.

The Dodge Charger flipped and landed in the front yard of a home.

No one was taken to the hospital.

Deputies continue to investigate the crash.