Car hits ambulance that was traveling to the hospital

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Paramedics in Starkville needed a little extra help to make it to the hospital.

An ambulance on a medical call was traveling south on North Jackson Street towards the hospital.

Witnesses tell WCBI the driver of this black car didn’t yield to the ambulance, crashing into the emergency vehicle.

The accident happened in the intersection of 1-82 and North Jackson.

The car was headed east but the impact from the collision spun the vehicle around. And the car came to a stop facing in the opposite direction.

Witnesses say the ambulance has damage to the side and to the front.

Starkville Police officers worked to clear the accident scene. A second ambulance and first responder team arrived to take the driver of the black car to the hospital and help tend to everyone in the first ambulance.

Everyone was taken to OCH Medical Center. Starkville Police have an open investigation.