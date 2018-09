CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal car crash in Choctaw County.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on MS 15, just north of Fellowship Road.

- Advertisement -

Troopers say Ella B. Henley, 85, of Eupora, was driving north in her Toyota Corolla when it hydroplaned and ran off the roadway hitting a tree.

Henley was flown to a Tupelo hospital where she died.

No other cars were involved in the crash.