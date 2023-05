NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Noxubee County man accused of stealing a car is now in jail.

Tommie Dora was taken into custody and brought to the Noxubee County jail.

He was wanted for grand larceny, felony fleeing, and simple assault domestic violence.

Investigators say the alleged crimes started Sunday in the 1900 block of Highway 45, near Brooksville.

The vehicle has been located.

Dora has no bond.