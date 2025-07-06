Hot To End The Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We will continue to heat up as we look forward to Sunday and Monday with storm chances increasing as we go into next week.

TONIGHT: Any remaining storms will wind down quickly as the sun sets going into tonight. Look for mostly clear skies with temperatures dropping into the low 70s.

TOMORROW: The heat will be in full force for Sunday as temperatures will reach close to 95! Partly cloudy skies will build in throughout the day and although most of us will stay dry, a few showers and storms are possible during peak heating in the afternoon. Make sure to keep hydrated as feel like temperatures will reach close to triple digits!

PEAK INTO NEXT WEEK: Although it has been hot recently, humidity values have taken a back seat throughout much of the weekend making it feel a little more “comfortable” outside. This changes next week as we begin to feel more muggy. With that in mind, we also have an increase possibility in seeing showers and storm development starting on Tuesday through much of the work week.