Vernon gets ready to host 13th Independence Day celebration

VERNON, Ala. (WCVBI) – The City of Vernon gets ready for its 13th annual Celebration for Independence Day.

The event will feature local and guest artists, jumpers, vendors, and more.

The festivities start at 6:45 p.m. on July 5th at Vernon Horse Park.

There will also be a fireworks show and a drawing for gifts from local businesses.

Contact Vernon City Hall for more information at (205) 695-7718.