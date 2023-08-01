Car strikes New Hope Elementary student just after school lets out

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A New Hope Elementary School student was struck by a car.

A Lowndes County Schools spokesperson said the incident happened just after the school day ended.

The eight-year-old student was leaving campus when the collision happened.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the child was crossing New Hope Road when he was struck.

The victim was flown to a hospital out of the area for treatment.

Hawkins told WCBI that the child lived across the street from the school.

The sheriff said this incident is a good reminder for drivers to slow down in school zones and watch for kids.

