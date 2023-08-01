Car strikes New Hope Elementary student just after school lets out
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A New Hope Elementary School student was struck by a car.
A Lowndes County Schools spokesperson said the incident happened just after the school day ended.
The eight-year-old student was leaving campus when the collision happened.
Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the child was crossing New Hope Road when he was struck.
The victim was flown to a hospital out of the area for treatment.
Hawkins told WCBI that the child lived across the street from the school.
The sheriff said this incident is a good reminder for drivers to slow down in school zones and watch for kids.
For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter