CARES Act provides funding for new devices for Lowndes County School District

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) — Just over $4.4 million was provided to the Lowndes County School District through the CARES Act.

And with that money, Superintendent Sam Allison said administrators were able to purchase apple devices for students.

“We were in dire need of new devices and the financial situation was you know, we were going to have to move towards that,” said Allison. “So it just came at a perfect time. The need for devices was really shown during the virtual time at the end of last year.”

Allison said these devices will also help student long term.

“”Whether they’re at school not at school they can send their assignments and their videos,” said Allison. “It’s also a great preparation because colleges have been there for a while and being able to teach out students how to use their student management system, how to submit work online and how to communicate with your teachers online.”

Those who played a major role in making this happen, were local Representatives and Senators like Angela Turner-Ford from District 16.

Ford said there are more issues that need to be addressed, but this is a step in the right direction.

“A lot of issues are still in progress and being resolved,” she said. “But at least this is a start to make sure that we have good devices that are in place for the students and faculty.”

“It gives them and the teachers, a big advantage if they are staying at home, if they are not able to come to school, if they are in quarantine, these virtual devices gives them an opportunity to be able to learn from home,” said Charles Younger, State Senator for District 17.

Student from kindergarten to fourth grade will receive new iPads, and students from 5th to 12th will receive Macbooks.