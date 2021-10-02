Carjacking leads to a victim being airlifted

Columbus Police are looking for a carjacking suspect who shot a man at gas station then stole the man's vehicle

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus Police have recovered a stolen vehicle involved in an overnight shooting but they are still looking for the suspect. Friday night a man was shot at the Sprint Mart on Military Road and the shooter then stole the man’s 2012 Nissan. The victim was air lifted to Jackson for additional treatment and is now in stable condition. Police are still looking for the suspect who has not been identified at this time. If you know anything about this incident, contact Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151 or use the P3 anonymous tip app.