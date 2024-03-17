Carroll County shooting leaves a 20-year-old dead

On Thursday, March 14, around 10:22 p.m., Carroll County Deputies were dispatched to a club formerly known as Katie’s Place in the Coila area

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A 20-year-old is dead after a parking lot shooting in Carroll County.

On Thursday, March 14, around 10:22 p.m., Carroll County Deputies were dispatched to a club formerly known as Katie’s Place in the Coila area.

Deputies arrived and found Jaheim Montreal Walker unresponsive.

They initiated CPR until Medstat arrived, but Walker died at the scene.

Carroll County Constable Travis Gatewood stated that he had been inside the building when the shooting occurred.

When he went to the parking lot, witnesses told Constable Gatewood who the shooter was.

He went to the suspect’s house and arrested 40-year-old Reginald Cortez Lindsey.

Gatewood transported him to Carroll Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility.

He was booked on charges of First Degree Murder and also Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

Bond was denied at the initial appearance, and he remains jailed.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X