Caterpillar Centennial makes a stop in Corinth, MS.

Corinth plant celebrates company's milestone and looks to the future

CORINTH, MISS. (WCBI) – Caterpillar is celebrating its 100th birthday by taking the party to plants across the nation.

Corinth was the next stop on the Centennial World Tour.

Ricardo Guerra is the Ops Manager for Caterpillar’s Prentiss and Corinth facilities. Guerra has been with the company for 27 years, the last three in Northeast Mississippi, where old engines are disassembled and rebuilt. Guerra said their work is not only top quality but is also cost-effective for customers and benefits the environment.

“If we wouldn’t do that, all these metal parts would go to some type of trash or landfill. We are able to repurpose, and our engines have the same quality as new, same warranty, customers can save money,” Guerra said.

The Centennial Celebration featured an immersive look at the company’s history, along with interactive exhibits and features, such as a simulator where participants can test their skill driving a bulldozer.

Caterpillar also donated $32,000 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The St. Jude donation is just one example of how Caterpillar gives back. Employees said they are proud to work at a company that makes a difference in the community.

“We are passionate about our people, so we are passionate about our employees, but also the communities where we live and work, educational institutions, programs like United Way, who invest back into the communities,” said Lynsey Robertson, Factory Manager in Booneville.

Caterpillar opened its Corinth re-manufacturing plant in 1982.

Caterpillar has about 1,400 employees in Northeast Mississippi.

