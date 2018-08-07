Catfish pond worker found dead, reportedly drowned in pond

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A catfish pond worker drowns in Chickasaw County Tuesday morning.

EMA Director Linda Griffin tells WCBI, first responders got the call about 7:33 a.m.

The network of ponds is located in the 1600 block of Highway 45 Alternate, just south of Okolona.

Okolona fire, Chickasaw EMA and sheriff’s department were told a worker got into trouble while out in the water.

They were unable to find him and called in the Monroe County Dive Team.

The name of the drowning victim has not been released.