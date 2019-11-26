“Cave Fire” explodes in California mountains, threatens homes

A wind-driven brushfire that erupted in the Los Padres National Forest in mountains above Santa Barbara Monday quickly grew to more than 3,300 acres, reports CBS Santa Maria, California affiliate KCOY-TV. Smoke and flames from the “Cave Fire” were visible from Santa Barbara.
The Associated Press said the blaze was threatening homes near the town of Goleta, north of Santa Barbara. A fire in the coastal city destroyed 13 homes last year.
Emergency alerts were sent out to mobile devices and reverse 911 calls were issued to residents in the area of the flames, KCOY said.
CBS Los Angeles tweeted an update early Tuesday:
KCOY said it was zero percent contained.
The AP said the fire was burning through dry, brushy canyons and ridges. Winds were clocked at 30 mph and forecasts called for occasional 60 to 70 mph gusts into Tuesday morning, but rain was expected later in the day.
At least one structure might have caught fire, KCOY said.
