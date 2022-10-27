CBC and LCSD gear up for annual haunted house this weekend

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The sights and scenes of a scary Halloween can be found at the Columbus fairgrounds this weekend.

Finishing touches are being done at the annual haunted house to open on Friday night. All of the money will go to help needy children.

The Community Benefit Committee is teaming up with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department and other sponsors, including the fairgrounds, for the event.

There’s also a haunted hayride Saturday, Sunday, and Monday nights.

If ghouls and goblins aren’t your thing, there will be a concession stand and eating area for families to come out and support the cause.

“Buy toys for our local foster kids, some of our local kids here in Lowndes County. Our 2022 haunted house this year is “The Purge,” said Lieutenant Rhonda Sanders, Community Benefit Committee and Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department.

Again, all the scary fun begins tomorrow night at 6 p.m. at the Columbus Fairgrounds.

