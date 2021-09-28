CCHS juniors and seniors learn about career and college options

PITTSBORO, MISS. (WCBI) – More than three hundred juniors and seniors in Calhoun County schools were able to talk with professionals from various careers during a field trip.

The Calhoun County Career and Technical Center hosted the high school college and career fair.

Representatives from area companies, industries, colleges, military, and law enforcement were set up to talk to students about career possibilities, educational requirements and to answer any questions about a particular career path.

Many students are involved in a “work-based learning” program, which allows them to work at a local business while earning a paycheck, and school credits, to help them see if a certain career is right for them.

“That’s one of the things about connecting them with local businesses and industry now so they can look at possible internships and shadowing opportunities to help figure that out,” said Laura Brower, Career and Tech Counselor.

“I worked at an orthodontist before because that’s what I thought I wanted to do and through working there it helped me realize it may not be the best place for me and so now I’m working here at the elementary school in Bruce, and I really enjoy that and I think that’s what I want to do,” said Bruce High School Senior Emmie Shaw.

WCBI’s Allie Martin answered students’ questions about television news. Calhoun County will host a career day targeting third and fourth graders next month.