CCSO is investigating a weekend incident

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – “I am weeping for my city,” said a Clay County resident. “I am sending peace and blessings.”

A Clay County Resident who did not want his name to be released is in disbelief after hearing about a weekend shooting.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott tells WCBI, at least five people were injured by gunfire at a bonfire early Sunday morning, including a juvenile.

“I feel sorry for what happened,” said the Resident. “There are other ways to solve problems than to resort to violence.”

According to Scott, three vehicles were damaged by gunfire, and multiple fights broke out. There were two to three thousand people at the event, and the event promoter was in violation of several parts of a Clay County ordinance.

The ordinance requires a medical tent on site, roads to be open, and access to restrooms.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said that because of the incident and those violations, large events have been suspended until he meets with the Board of Supervisors on Monday morning.

“Public safety comes first,” said Scott. “We have found the trend of these promoting events this past year has led to fatalities and led to people being seriously injured. In this case, we had this going on with gunfire, fights, we had juveniles in the mix, and this is not safety or what our community is about. ”

Alcohol was also present at the event, and most of the violators were from other counties.

“It is bad enough for letting underage kids get guns and underage kids get liquor from out of the store without being ID’d,” said Scott.

Scott said, one of the most frustrating things about dealing with incidents like this, is lack of cooperation from the community.

“Too many times when law enforcement arrives on the scene, there can be a lot of people, but no one wants to talk or give any information.” said Scott. “It makes it very difficult in the prosecution. We encourage people that may have any information to please go to your local law enforcement. We need this, and we cannot allow this type of violence in our community or any other one.”

“Put the guns down and you can even fight stuff out instead of shooting.” said Resident.

The investigation is still ongoing, anyone with any information about this incident, is encouraged to contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Golden Triangle Crimestoppers, or use the anonymous P3 tips app.

