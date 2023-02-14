CDC syphilis research reports reveal impact on newborns

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Research conducted by the CDC determined that Mississippi leads the country in syphilis cases.

The findings reveal the disease’s impact on newborns.

Reports said babies born with syphilis increased by 900% during a six-year period between 2016 and 2021.

Nationwide, the CDC reported that over 2,600 babies were born with syphilis in 2021, the highest since 1994.

Former Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs addressed the health crisis on Twitter back in January with a post urging doctors, patients, insurance programs like Medicaid, and public health to work together.

Dobbs also referenced the cost of the crisis, forcing newborns born with the disease to have a length of stay that was five times longer, sticking parents with a hospital bill that was three times higher.

Currently, Mothers are only afforded two months of post-partum Medicaid support according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.

