Celebrating National Donut Day

UNITED STATES (WCBI) – It’s one of our favorite days… National Donut Day!

Krispy Kreme in Columbus is offering a free donut to celebrate. You can also get a $1 original glazed dozen with the purchase of any dozen.

National Donut Day is the first Friday in June.

This sweet day was cooked up to remember the Salvation Army Lassies. Those are the women that went to the front lines of Europe during World War I to serve meals and of course doughnuts to soldiers.

Back then doughnuts were often cooked in oil inside the metal helmets of American soldiers.

American infantrymen were then commonly called “doughboys.”

National Doughnut Day was created by the Salvation Army in 1938.