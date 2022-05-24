Celebrating the life and legacy of Jack Wallace with local boulevard

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – During his lifetime, Jack Wallace was known as a champion for Starkville and Oktibbeha County.

Tuesday, the County and City make sure that his legacy lives on for years to come.

The Greater Starkville Development Partnership and the Oktibbeha County Economic Development Authority dedicated Jack Wallace Boulevard.

The street runs through the heart of the Northstar Industrial Park.

Wallace served as president of both the Starkville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Oktibbeha County Economic Development Authority, and on the Board of the Partnership.

“Well, his handprints are all over this community. Everything Jack was involved in from an economic development standpoint, he truly cared about making Oktibbeha County a better place for all of us,” said Jerry Toney.

Wallace was also a retired Army Colonel who was widely recognized for his work with Employer Support for the Guard and Reserve.