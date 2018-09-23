Celebration of Cultures Kicks Off Another Year in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The 12th annual Celebration of Cultures was held at the Tupelo Furniture Market on Sunday.

The celebration featured six different cultures including Haiti, the Bahamas, Mexico, Puerto Rico, the United States and Japan.

- Advertisement -

Attendees saw various artifacts and experienced different foods and dances from each culture.

Organizers for the event say they want to unite and bring together different cultures from all over Tupelo.

“We are called the ‘All-American City’ for a reason, and I believe this is the reason. A lot of people, they come here from all different cultures, and it’s just a good way to unite and fellowship. It’s just a good way to see all the other cultures that we have here, not just America,” says Tupelo Parks and Rec. Program Director, Shanta Jones.

Jones also says she hopes people from the event take away a new respect and love for one another.