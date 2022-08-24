Central Mississippi seeing severe flooding

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) – Many folks in central Mississippi woke up to a flooding nightmare.

Roads, homes, and even cars were underwater Wednesday morning.

As much as ten inches of rain fell in the past 24 hours in portions of the state.

The Jackson metro, along with Scott, Leake, Neshoba, and Newton Counties all saw damaging flash flooding this morning.

Even portions of I-20 in Scott County were closed because of high water.

More rain is expected in those areas today, where a flash flood watch and some warnings are in effect.

No word on the total number of homes damaged.