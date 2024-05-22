Chancery Court Judge Joseph Kilgore leaving public office
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A Chancery Court Judge is leaving public office to go back to private practice.
Chancellor Joseph Kilgore will leave the bench on July 31.
The Philadelphia native accepted a position with a Jackson law firm.
Kilgore was first appointed as a chancery court judge by former Governor Haley Barbour in July 2010.
He was re-elected to the Sixth District, without opposition, four different times.
That district includes Attala, Carroll, Choctaw, Kemper, Neshoba, and Winston counties.
The Governor will appoint a judge to fill the vacancy. A special election is expected to be held in November 2025.