Chancery Court Judge Joseph Kilgore leaving public office

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A Chancery Court Judge is leaving public office to go back to private practice.

Chancellor Joseph Kilgore will leave the bench on July 31.

The Philadelphia native accepted a position with a Jackson law firm.

Kilgore was first appointed as a chancery court judge by former Governor Haley Barbour in July 2010.

He was re-elected to the Sixth District, without opposition, four different times.

That district includes Attala, Carroll, Choctaw, Kemper, Neshoba, and Winston counties.

The Governor will appoint a judge to fill the vacancy. A special election is expected to be held in November 2025.

