Chancery judge rules two local landlords must turn lights back on for tenants

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two Lee County landlords are being ordered to turn the lights back on for some tenants.

Chancery Judge Mike Malski ruled that Parker Investment Properties and AIO Properties both tried to skirt the ban on evictions by killing utilities to two tenants.

That would essentially mean they could stay in their apartment with no power.

In its emergency order, Malski said utilities cannot be disconnected because of an order by the Public Service Commission last month blocking power cutoffs during the emergency.

Rent and utilities are not waived, and people will be expected to pay the full balance when things return to normal.