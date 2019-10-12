Chances for rain will be on the rise for the next few days as we get into a more unsettled pattern. Temperatures will generally be in the 70s as we start next week.

SATURDAY NIGHT: We’re in for a pretty chilly night as temperatures drop into the low to mid 40s under a partly cloudy sky. Tonight may be the night you have to turn on the heat if you haven’t done it already.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy through the day with a few showers possible in the afternoon. The best chances for rain will be along and south of Highway 82, but a shower is possible anywhere. Highs will be in the mid 60s as winds begin to switch back to a more southerly direction.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and a little milder, lows in the low 50s with light winds.

MONDAY: Temperatures warm briefly as we start the week with highs near 80 for Monday. A few clouds through the day with a 20% chance for an isolated shower.

TUESDAY: Grab the umbrella, wear your rain boots, do anything you can to stay dry. Rain will stick around essentially all day with the chance for a few rumbles of thunder. Some areas could see over an inch of rain.

WEDNESDAY-SATURDAY: Rain chances go back down by the end of the week, but they don’t go down to zero. We’ll keep anywhere from a 10%-20% chance of rain through the weekend. Highs will be closer to 70 for Thursday and Friday.

