We’ll continue in a more active weather pattern for the next several days as chances for storms continue. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with lows near 70.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Aside from a stray shower, most of the overnight will be dry with a few passing clouds. Lows near 70 with a light southerly wind.

- Advertisement -

MONDAY: We’ll start off Monday on a dry and partly sunny note, but showers and storms will develop by the afternoon. A few storms could produce small hail and gusty winds, but widespread severe weather is unlikely. Temperatures will climb to near 90 by noon with humidity continuing to be on the higher side.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: Rain and storm chances continue through the middle of the week, so keep the umbrella on standby. Again, we aren’t expecting major severe weather, but some storms will be capable of producing gusty winds and small hail. Highs will be in the mid 80s with overnight lows near 70.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: While storms won’t be as widespread by the end of the week, there will still be a chance for some afternoon pop-up storms. Highs will return to near 90 by Friday.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: As of now, the weekend looks to be more on the dry side with just a slight chance of a stray afternoon shower or storm. Hot and humid weather will continue with highs back into the low 90s.

Follow WCBI Weather on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram