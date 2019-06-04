Charges filed in campground gun incident

STARKVILLE (WCBI) – The woman at the center of a viral video which shows here displaying a gun while asking a couple to leave a Starkville campground now faces charges.

70 year old Ruby Howell surrendered Tuesday morning on a misdemeanor warrant of exhibiting a weapon in a threatening manner. The case unfolded last Sunday when a couple says they were trying to visit the lake at the KOA campground when Howell told them to leave because they did not have a reservation. the KOA corporate office fired Howell from her post as the assistant manager when the incident unfolded.