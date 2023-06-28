Charges still stand against Democratic party leader, Tupelo Councilwoman

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A judge has refused to dismiss charges against a Democrat party leader and Tupelo City Councilwoman, who are accused of violating state election law.

Senior Circuit Court Judge Paul Funderburk denied motions filed by Attorney Jim Waide to dismiss charges against Councilwoman Nettie Davis and Pastor Charles Penson, who is a local Democrat party leader.

Davis and Penson are charged with proposing or conducting an unlawful lottery as a voting incentive. In June 2021, days before the municipal elections, Davis was videotaped asking for donations for a raffle that would award cash to people who voted.

Davis said the raffle never happened. Penson’s charges stem from a social post he and other ministers made offering money to encourage people to vote.

The charges are misdemeanors. However, if convicted, Davis would have to resign her seat on the council. A jury trial has been set for August 12.

