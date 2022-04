Check out the winners of Tupelo’s 7th annual Bud and Burgers

TUPELO,Miss. (WCBI)- Winners of Tupelo’s 7th Annual Bud and Burgers:

Community Bank takes home the trophy in first place.

Ken Jetter Restaurant Supply follows in second.

Simmer Down is third place. Simmer Down also takes home Best of Show.

People’s Choice award goes to Maria’s Catering Service.

Judges scored on creativity, taste, and appearance by blind entry.

This year, the honorary judge was Jeff Jones of Eating out with Jeff Jones.