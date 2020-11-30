Chickasaw County will be receiving a new ambulance service

CHICKASAW COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors has decided to go with a different ambulance service for county residents.

The county will go with “Shoals Priority Baptist Ambulance Service” Supervisors made that decision at a recent board meeting

CareMed Ambulance Services has provided ambulance service for the county, but some have been unsatisfied with the service provided by CareMed.

The contract with “Shoals Priority Baptist Ambulance Service” will be for a five year period and will cost 120 thousand dollars.

Shoals is provided through Baptist. One ambulance will be in Houston, while a second will be in Okolona.