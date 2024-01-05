Chickasaw County woman found dead in her mother’s front yard

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- An investigation is underway in Chickasaw County after a woman was found dead in her mother’s front yard Thursday morning.

Sheriff James Meyers says deputies were called to a home in the Richardson Hill community, just north of Okolona, around 6:30 a.m.

He tells WCBI the mother of the 31-year-old found her in the front yard.

The woman lived at the County Road 238 home and had left sometime Wednesday night.

Meyers says this is a suspicious death investigation.

Coroner Larry Harris says the woman is being sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy.

Her name is not being released at this time.