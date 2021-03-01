Chickasaw County woman indicted on one count of embezzlement

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – We have an update on the arrest of a Chickasaw County woman that we first told you about on Friday.

State Auditor Shad White says Kathy Smith was issued a demand letter for more than 131,000 dollars.

The former Houston municipal court clerk turned herself in on Friday.

Smith was indicted on one count of embezzlement.

White is accusing Smith of manipulating records that are used to track court-ordered fines.

The alleged manipulated records showed payments made by public works but there were no fines paid by public works.

Investigators believe the scheme started in January 2013 until April 2018.

Smith’s bond is set at 25,000 dollars.

If convicted, she faces 20 years in prison and five thousand dollars in fines.