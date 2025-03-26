Chickasaw County’s only Emergency Room celebrates first year of service

The E. R. at Progressive Health of Houston averages four hundred visits each month

HOUSTON, MISS. (WCBI) – Houston Police Officer Linda Griffin knows how important it is for first responders to have quick access to a fully staffed E R.

“You want to be able to take care of them and get them the help as soon as possible and get advanced care the E.R. can provide within minutes, versus, driving 30 or 40 minutes to the next county’s E.R.,” Griffin said.

But for nearly a decade, Chickasaw County residents had to do just that. In 2014, Trace Regional Hospital closed the E.R., leaving residents with little choice but to drive to either Calhoun County or Monroe County for emergency care.

Last year, Oxford-based Progressive Health Group took over management of the Houston hospital and brought emergency room services back to Chickasaw County.

It has been a busy year for the E.R. at Progressive Health of Houston.

“We are averaging around 400 patients a month,” said Jennifer Higginbotham, director of respiratory therapy.

While year one has been a big success, staff at the ER are looking forward to expanding their services.

“Our goal for 2025 is to get into the community, see what they would like to see us have more of; that way, we are providing their needs and taking into account what they’re having to travel out of town for that we could provide here,” Higgonbotham said.

Patsy Griffin is executive director of the Chickasaw Development Foundation. She said having E.R. service is a big draw when it comes to economic development.

“It is awesome to have a hospital E.R. here, and also when people come, they see a friendly face, know who will be taking care of them,” Griffin said.

E. R. staffers said they’re looking forward to year number two, as they provide life-saving care for the community.

The E.R. hopes to offer wound care and chronic pain care in the coming year.

