Chiefs DT Chris Jones reflects on advancing to sixth straight AFC championship

Former Houston Hilltopper and Mississippi State star defensive tackle Chris Jones has certainly piled up impressive accolades since joining the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016.

He’s made five Pro Bowl appearances, a two-time First Team All-Pro selection and has two Super Bowl rings. But the Chiefs’ win over the Bills on Sunday clinched a sixth consecutive trip to the AFC championship for Jones.

“Nothing comes easy man,” Jones said following Kansas City’s 27-24 win over Buffalo in the AFC’s divisional round on Sunday. “It took a lot of commitment from coaches and a lot of time away from their families. A lot of long hours at the office for moments like this, man. For the wives, girlfriends who miss time with their significant other, this is what it’s all about.”

The Chiefs and Ravens will play in the AFC championship Sunday at 2. You can watch it on WCBI.