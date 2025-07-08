Two Alabama friends share their journey through a kidney donation

ALABAMA (WCBI) – Donating an organ can save a person’s life.

The American Kidney Fund said the total number of Alabama Residents living with kidney failure has increased by 26% since 2011.

As of 2024, 3,607 residents are living with a kidney transplant.

A 10-year friendship in Alabama has grown stronger over a kidney donation.

Angela Randolph in Northport decided to give one of her kidneys to her friend, Joy Crowder, after she became sick in 2020.

This will be Joy’s second time getting a kidney transplant.

Her first transplant became affected during COVID.

Angela and other friends hosted a benefit concert for Joy to cover the costs of traveling and hospital expenses in 2023.

Joy will finally be able to have the operation at the end of the month.

