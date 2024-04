Child struck by vehicle in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Scary moments Friday morning in Tupelo after a child was hit by a truck.

The accident happened just before 10 a.m. in the 1600 block of North Green Street.

It appears a little girl was struck by a Chevrolet pickup.

She was alert and talking at the scene. It’s believed her injuries are non-life-threatening but she was taken to the hospital.

Tupelo police are investigating the accident.

